Woman gives birth to sextuplets

PESHAWAR: A woman on Sunday gave birth to sextuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar.

The hospital spokesman said the woman was brought to them from Mohmmad tribal district and admitted to the Gynae ward. The sextuplet included five girls and a baby boy. All of them were admitted to the nursery ward of the hospital.

The Gynae Department of LRH is the largest facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where around 70 children are born every day.