Scholars call for unity to defeat conspiracies

LAHORE: Scholars and speakers representing various schools of thought at a conference have warned that Zionism is a serious threat to Islam and entire humanity.

Speaking at a ‘Bedari-e-Ummat’ conference under the aegis of JUP here on Sunday, they warned that people of nuclear armed Pakistan have been kept at the mercy of World Bank and IMF under tough economic conditions, creating serious concerns that ‘U-turn loving’ rulers might announce acknowledging Israel in lieu of waiving loans and giving up nuclear assets.

Speakers of all schools of thought sent a message to every member of the Muslim Ummah that all Muslims should work for their unity and awareness to defeat Zionist-Hindu conspiracies and to raise their voice in favour of the occupied and oppressed Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. The meeting was chaired by JUP president Dr Abul Khair Zubair while noted speakers included Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, Maulana Zahidul Rashidi, Syed Safdar Shah Gilani, Khawaja Moinuddin Mehboob Koreja, Prof Abdul Ghafoor, Dr Raghib Naeemi, Hafiz Naseer Noorani, Maulana Amir Hamza, Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Pir Muhammad Asghar Noorani, Syed Aqeel Anjum Qadri, Prof Zawar Mehrvi, Allama Naeem Javed Noori, Malik Shahbaz, Mufti Noman Qadir Mustafaee, Mufti Imran Hanafi, Mufti Tahir Shehzad Sialvi, Sahibzada Hafeez Azhar, Pir Bashir Ahmad Yousifi, Maulana Ab Dallah Saqib Pir Moaz Mustafa Qadri, Maulana Babar Farooq Rahimi, Sahibzada Muhammad Farooq Qadri and others.

The scholars stressed that Islam and Zionism have always been two opposing forces and the battle has been going on since the beginning of Islam. They said Israel has never recognised the legitimacy of Islam till today and has been a threat to humanity as it wants to enslave all human beings, while Islam wants to give humanity freedom and its legitimate rights. Israel has been undermining Muslim countries with many tactics by creating infighting among Muslims, putting them under economic constraints.

They said India is crushing Muslims as a rogue pro-Israeli wrestler. Worryingly, large parts of the Muslim world, especially the Arabs, have been subjugated by the US and Israel nexus.