Somali government spokesman wounded in attack

Mogadishu: A Somali government spokesman was wounded on Sunday in an attack by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, though his wounds are "not serious," the prime minister’s office said.
Sunday’s attack, which Al-Shabaab said it was behind, came after Somali leaders agreed this month to wrap up parliamentary elections by February 25, following repeated delays that have threatened the stability of the troubled country.
Lima: Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru due to "anomalous waves" registered after the volcanic eruption in...
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader...
Beirut: Aid workers in Syria’s largest camp for displaced people face an unprecedented threat, a Kurdish official...
Dubai: South Korea’s soft power matches its economic achievements, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday at the start...
Tunis: Tunisia’s crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the...
Geneva: The World Health Organisation vowed on Sunday to continue demanding aid access to Ethiopia’s war-ravaged...
Comments