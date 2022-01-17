 
January 17, 2022
Somali government spokesman wounded in attack

By AFP
January 17, 2022

Mogadishu: A Somali government spokesman was wounded on Sunday in an attack by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, though his wounds are "not serious," the prime minister’s office said.

Sunday’s attack, which Al-Shabaab said it was behind, came after Somali leaders agreed this month to wrap up parliamentary elections by February 25, following repeated delays that have threatened the stability of the troubled country.

