Saadi to compete in Karate 1 Premier League

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas will feature in the Karate 1 Premier League which will be held in Fujairah, UAE, from February 18 to 20.

“Yes I have confirmed my entry and will play,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Sunday.

“My ranking is 20th now in the world and I thought it is going to be held in Fujairah, so it would not be an issue and so I decided to go for it. I have started training and hopefully with participation my ranking will also be improved,” said Saadi, also a former Asian champion.

The leading 32 fighters of the world will feature in the Premier League.

About the Asian Games Saadi said that definitely that event is his target.

“I will definitely play in the Asian Games but you know we need a lengthy camp for that which should be fully backed by the government. I think some camps have already been started by the PSB and we are waiting when our camp is being held,’ Saadi said.

Saadi, who is in the final stages of his illustrious career, will play his last Asian Games which will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10-25.

Although he has to his credit one gold and two bronze in the Asian Championship, he has not yet got a medal in the Asian Games. The way he played recently in the World Championship in Dubai where he narrowly missed a historic medal gives rise to expectation that Saadi will finish at the victory podium in Hangzhou if he is trained well.

He made it clear that he is not in a position now to spend from his own pocket any more.

“I cannot spend any more from my own pocket on my training,” said Saadi, also a former US Open champion.

Saadi, who also has to his credit two golds in the Commonwealth Karate Championships, also eyes the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan is supposed to host early next year.

“Yes SAG is also my target. If I am playing so I should also play in the SAG,” Saadi said.

Meanwhile Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir told ‘The News’ on Sunday that the government had asked for names of probables for the camp, which they have submitted, but so far no response has been received.

“Yes, the PSB had asked for camp probables but so far we have not received anything from the Board regarding the camp,” Jehangir said.

“We need a long camp as you know fighters are rusty due to lack of activities because of covid-19. Asian Games is a tough event and besides it there is also South Asian Games and if our SAG camp is held then Asian Games will also be covered on the way,” Jehangir said.