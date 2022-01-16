PAF, WAPDA reach Kabaddi final

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force and WAPDA reached the final of the 42nd National Kabaddi Championship (Circle Style) here at Punjab Stadium on Saturday.
In the first semi-final, PAF defeated Police 51-37. In the second, WAPDA defeated Army 45-37. The championship is being held at Punjab Stadium Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and Higher Education Commission.
