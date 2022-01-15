Superintendent suspended for keeping influentials away from jail

KARACHI: The Sindh government has suspended senior superintendent of the Central Prison Karachi Muhammad Hasan Sahito with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the scandal of keeping influential inmates in hospitals instead of prisons.
The notification issued by the Sindh government, however, says the suspended jail superintendent would continue to draw salaries and allowances during the period of suspension as admissible under the rules.
Sindh home and prison department officials said that another inquiry was also underway against Chief Medical Officer Muhammad Hasan Sanjrani and Tower In-charge Ahsan Mahar, who were reportedly involved in the scandal.
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his two nephews and injured two others in Kandhkot on Friday.Reports said accused Meerzad...
SUKKUR: The body of 10-year-old student was found on Friday from a nursery of the Government Degree College,...
SUKKUR: A science exhibition was held at the Sukkur IBA Public School, where the students displayed their scientific...
SUKKUR: Six people were injured on Friday when two bogies of a passenger train derailed at Darghah Ghazi Ibrahim near...
ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad Nauman of the first stop of his...
SUKKUR: The Sindh government has failed to implement the Accelerated Action Plan in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts...
Comments