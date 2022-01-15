Superintendent suspended for keeping influentials away from jail

KARACHI: The Sindh government has suspended senior superintendent of the Central Prison Karachi Muhammad Hasan Sahito with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in the scandal of keeping influential inmates in hospitals instead of prisons.

The notification issued by the Sindh government, however, says the suspended jail superintendent would continue to draw salaries and allowances during the period of suspension as admissible under the rules.

Sindh home and prison department officials said that another inquiry was also underway against Chief Medical Officer Muhammad Hasan Sanjrani and Tower In-charge Ahsan Mahar, who were reportedly involved in the scandal.