Man killed, woman injured over ‘Karo Kari’ in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A man was killed, while a woman was seriously injured over the Karo Kari issue in district Ghotki.Reports said an accused shot at a man, Arbello Mahar and his wife Khalida, by declaring them ‘Karo Kari’, killing Arbello Mahar and seriously injuring his wife Khalida in the Tanwri Muhalla, Ghotki.
A-Section Police of Ghotki shifted the body to a Ghotki hospital and the injured woman to a Sukkur hospital. The police said they were raiding to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, the parents of Arbello protested, demanding registration of an FIR and immediate arrest of the accused.
