Fault reported in internet cable

ISLAMABAD: A fault has been reported in the international submarine cable, SMW4, operated by PTCL, in the Indian Ocean due to which some internet users may experience downgraded speeds during peak hours.
However, alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been taken on priority basis to meet capacity requirements, including additional ad hoc bandwidth in the system. Work is underway to fully restore internet services at the earliest. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is monitoring the situation and will continue to update on it.
