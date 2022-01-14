Trials of baseball, kabaddi, archery, kick-boxing, badminton held

LAHORE: The trials of baseball, kabaddi, archery, kick-boxing and badminton for 73rd Punjab Games were held in Gujranwala on Thursday. The trials of six games were also held in Lahore for the selection of Lahore Division’s male and female teams at different venues.
The Games are to be held at different venues of Lahore from January 24-27.
According to details, hundreds of male and female players participated in table tennis, hockey, handball, lawn tennis, weightlifting and pentathlon trials on the fourth day of the trials.
Weightlifting trials were held at Railway Stadium, Garhi Shahu, while table tennis trials were conducted at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.
National Hockey Stadium hosted hockey trials whereas handball players appeared in trials at Govt College University cricket ground.
Dozens of players appeared in lawn tennis trials at Bagh-e-Jinnah courts while the pentathlon trials were conducted at Punjab Stadium.
