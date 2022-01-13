UK diplomat, JI leaders discuss Afghan, IIOJ&K issues

ISLAMABAD: The UK Second Secretary Political, Dr Camilla McDonald, held a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Parliamentarian Maulana Akbar Chitrali and Director Foreign Affairs, Asif Luqman Qazi and discussed Afghanistan and Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) issues.
The two sides also exchanged views on extending assistance to Afghanistan on a humanitarian basis and expressed concerns over the shortage of food items, medicines and health facilities to Afghanistan people.
The UK diplomat said that her government would extend humanitarian assistance to Afghan people in its own ways. Asif Luqman said the international community should extend support to Afghanistan Government on urgent and humanitarian basis. He also emphasized that the international community should also respect the Afghan nation's social values.
