PFA introduces star rating system for Punjab hotels

LAHORE: To improve food quality and hygiene, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has introduced a star rating system for hotels and restaurants in the province. Officials said the star rating system for hotels and restaurants was introduced under the PM’s vision to implement international standards in food industry. They said under this system, PFA would determine the standards of hotels and restaurants across the province.
The pilot project includes 250 restaurants in five major cities, they added. PFA DG said that in the first phase, well-known restaurants of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala would be checked.
The food business will be rated after rigorous scrutiny of food quality, taste and
hygiene. Before implementing star rating system, Authority officers will be trained. PFA also introduced a mobile application to bring full transparency in scrutiny and ratings, said DG.
