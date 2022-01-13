Fawad insists on day-to-day hearing of Usman Mirza, Shahrukh Jatoi cases

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday questioned why the Usman Mirza, GT Road Rape case and the (Shahrukh) Jatoi cases were being taken as ordinary cases and insisted for day-to-day hearing of these cases.

Fawad noted that these cases were a challenge for the country’s justice system and contended that the prosecution and the courts should fulfill their duty.

In a message on his Twitter account, the minister said: “Usman Mirza, GT Road Rape case and the Jatoi case are a challenge to our justice system. And the question is why these are not being heard on day-to-day basis, and why are they being taken as ordinary cases. The prosecution and the courts should fulfill their duty and take these to their logical conclusion”.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the government has taken practical steps to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis. He was addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention here.

He said that the government has made the process of inheritance certificate transparent and easy, so that overseas Pakistanis will also be able to benefit from it. He added that overseas Pakistanis are raising the voice of oppressed Kashmiris all over the world, adding Pakistanis will continue to expose the Indian atrocities.

Farrukh Habib said there are ample opportunities in the tourism sector in which overseas Pakistanis could invest. “Our economy has been challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan has had a successful strategy and the world is appreciating our strategy.

Today industries in Pakistan are working 100pc and Rs1,000 billion worth of projects are being worked in the housing sector. Applications for Rs260 billion have been received for low income houses and Rs40 billion has been provided."

He said there were challenges like economic, Covid-19, global inflation besides transportation being expensive, adding about 70 million people have been vaccinated for free and 250 billion vaccines have been purchased for this purpose.

The minister noted that social security network has been set up, Insaf Health Card has been introduced with Rs260 billion, the Ehsaas Programme was also introduced to provide direct assistance to the poor class.