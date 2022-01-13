Centre writes to Punjab govt on Nawaz’s return

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the Punjab government to constitute a medical board to examine the documents submitted as medical reports on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif so that the expert medical opinion regarding the physical condition of the former prime minister and his ability to travel back to Pakistan is made available.

The federal cabinet the other day had decided to file a case against PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif for giving what it called a fake affidavit before the Lahore High Court on November 16, 2019 for the return of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif after treatment.

The government then instructed the office of the attorney general to initiate proceedings for apparent violation of the undertaking given before Lahore High Court. On Wednesday, Attorney General Khalid Javed wrote a letter to Zafar Nasrullah Khan, home secretary, Government of Punjab, to constitute a medical board to examine the medical reports submitted by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.



“In order to initiate the process of verification in the light of the order of the Lahore High Court dated 16-11-2019, the government of Punjab is requested to constitute a medical board/committee to examine the documents submitted as medical reports on behalf of the petitioner so that the expert medical opinion regarding the physical condition of Nawaz Sharif and his ability to travel back to Pakistan is made available,” said the letter.

The attorney general told the Punjab government that the medical board may examine the documents submitted by the petitioner in the court and evaluate all the known and reported facts and public activities of Nawaz Sharif to form an opinion, if any, on this subject. “Once the expert medical opinion is available, this office shall proceed as per the order of the court,” the AG wrote. The attorney general referred to the order dated 16-11-2019 passed by a division bench of the Lahore High Court whereby Nawaz Sharif was granted one-time permission to travel abroad as an interim arrangement for four weeks and he was to return when certified by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return to Pakistan. Khalid Javed mentioned in his letter the undertakings made before the Lahore High Court by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.

The AG informed the Punjab government that these undertakings were incorporated in the order of the high court. He informed that pursuant to the undertakings given before the Lahore High Court, the petitioner (Shehbaz Sharif) through his counsel submitted eight documents claiming to be periodical medical reports in respect of Nawaz Sharif. He said the last available report dated 8-7-2021 was filed vide letter dated 3-8-2021.

He informed the Punjab government that this indicates that Nawaz Sharif may be fit to travel back to Pakistan as per the solemn and binding undertakings and commitment made before the Lahore High Court. “This is further reinforced by the public statements made and reported in the media by his close family members including Shehbaz Sharif and others who recently met Nawaz Sharif in London,” the AG said. However, he said that any firm view or opinion on his health and physical condition and fitness to travel could only be formed on the basis of the independent expert medical opinion.