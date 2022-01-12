Woman accused of murdering husband killed

MARDAN: A woman, who was released from jail for allegedly killing her husband, was killed by her in-laws, sources said.

The sources added that one Wahida Bibi, a resident of Dir and currently living at Manga, told Saddar Police Station that her daughter Reshma Bibi was married to one Niaz Mohammad, son of Jan Mohammad, three months ago.

She said that her son-in-law Niaz Mohammad was killed by someone. She said that her daughter Reshma Bibi was accused of being involved in his killing. She said that her daughter was imprisoned at Abbottabad jail on the charge of killing her husband. She said that one week ago she was released from jail. She added her daughter had gone to Takht Bhai to meet her father Sharif Khan. The woman alleged that her in-laws opened fire on her daughter and she died on the spot. The police registered the case and started an investigation.