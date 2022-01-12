Gunmen kill bus stand contractor in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Unidentified gunmen killed the contractor of a bus stand in the limits of Prang Police Station here, sources said on Tuesday. Abdul Ghafoor, father of the deceased, told the police that his son Noor Rahman left the home late Monday night in connection with some work when armed men opened fire on him.
By Our CorrespondentMINGORA: Unidentified armed assailants killed a citizen by opening fire on him inside a mosque,...
ISLAMABAD: Chinese embassy, together with the Chinese enterprises, distributed edible items among local families...
KARACHI: Minister of Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad has said Pakistan is a peaceful country and that Canada has not...
Syed Ali Haider Gilani receiving a certificate from the Universal Peace Foundation . Photo by reporterLONDON: A...
KARACHI: Hyderabad DIG Syed Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday reached the house of deceased MBBS student Dr Asmat Rajput...
LALAMUSA: Agriculture Deputy Director Dr Irfanullah Warraich imposed Rs 25,000 fine on two fertilizer dealers for...
Comments