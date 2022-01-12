 
Wednesday January 12, 2022
Gunmen kill bus stand contractor in Charsadda

January 12, 2022

CHARSADDA: Unidentified gunmen killed the contractor of a bus stand in the limits of Prang Police Station here, sources said on Tuesday. Abdul Ghafoor, father of the deceased, told the police that his son Noor Rahman left the home late Monday night in connection with some work when armed men opened fire on him.

