Wednesday January 12, 2022
World

Macron: France fully backed sanctions imposed by West Africa’s economic bloc against Mali after

By AFP
January 12, 2022

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France fully backed sanctions imposed by West Africa’s economic bloc against Mali after the Sahel country’s military-led government delayed elections after a coup. "We support this position," Macron, whose country is Mali’s former colonial power and holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters alongside visiting EU Council President Charles Michel.

