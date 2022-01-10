Second phase of LG polls: PML-N, PPP want seat adjustment with JUI-F in Hazara, says ex-senator

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have approached the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) for the seat adjustment in seven district of the Hazara division.

“We have been approached by the PML-N and PPP for the seat adjustment on tehsil chairmen slots in Hazara division. And we will decide the issue after the party's workers’ convention to be addressed by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman next week,” former senator and provincial deputy head of JUIF Maulana Hidayatullah Shah told a meeting here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended among others by the former MPA Mufti Kifayatullah, former opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahzada Gustasap and Shahjehan Khan Swati Advocate.

Hiydayatullah Shah said that the JUI-F was going to hold a workers ' convention on January 15, which would be addressed by the party’s central and provincial leaders. The JUI-F leader said that the first round of talks was held with the PPP and PML-N for the seat adjustment in the upcoming local government elections in Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and lower Kohistan districts.

Shah reiterated his party’s stance that the JUI-F would never indulge in any sort of election alliances or seat adjustment with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the LG elections. “The PTI has destroyed the country’s economy and people are committing suicides because of the inflation and unemployment,” he added.