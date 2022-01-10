Police continue relief operation in Murree

LAHORE: Punjab police continue rescue and relief operation in Murree.
According to a spokesperson for Punjab police, all the major highways of Murree were cleared for traffic. About 600 to 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree since Saturday night. Rawalpindi police, district administration and Pakistan Army personnel were still active.
Due to heavy snowfall on major highways of Murree, 20 to 25 large trees fell and blocked the roads. However, all the tourists were rescued before nightfall and taken to safer places. More than 500 families were rescued and brought to safe places since Saturday night.
HARIPUR: A boy was found dead in the forest area of a remote village of Bagra Union Council, police said on Sunday....
PESHAWAR: Despite the ban on the supply of gas to CNG stations, the domestic consumers are still facing gas shortage,...
MARDAN: The funeral prayers of the four cousins, who died in the Murree tragedy, were offered in Tazagram Alo Qasimi...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Khanspur Campus has been turned into a...
MANSEHRA: The district administration has restricted the entry of tourists into Kaghan valley and Shogran to avoid any...
Comments