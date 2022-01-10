Police continue relief operation in Murree

LAHORE: Punjab police continue rescue and relief operation in Murree.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab police, all the major highways of Murree were cleared for traffic. About 600 to 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree since Saturday night. Rawalpindi police, district administration and Pakistan Army personnel were still active.

Due to heavy snowfall on major highways of Murree, 20 to 25 large trees fell and blocked the roads. However, all the tourists were rescued before nightfall and taken to safer places. More than 500 families were rescued and brought to safe places since Saturday night.