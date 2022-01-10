Woman kills herself after repeated suicide attempts

A mother of a minor girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday after making repeated suicide attempts earlier, said the police.

The incident took place at a house located within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. She has been identified as 28-year-old Naheed.

Police said the woman’s brother Javed told the police in his statement that Naheed had married Nadeem around three years ago and she gave birth to a daughter about a year ago. The family of the deceased told the police that Naheed had been happily married, but she had been suffering from some mental illness for the past few days and had constantly been trying to commit suicide.

“Naheed’s in-laws informed us about the change in her behaviour,” said the brother, “so we brought her and her daughter to our house, where she continued to act strangely.” He said they took her to see a psychiatrist, but she kept trying to commit suicide, escaping from the house and standing in the middle of the road. He added that on Sunday his sister went home, where she committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.