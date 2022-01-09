5th episode of ‘Jo Bichhar Gaye’ on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The fifth episode of the action, suspense and emotional drama serial "Jo Bichhar Gaye" will be aired on the Geo TV on Sunday at 8pm.

A heart-touching unique story is presented in the play based on Col Z.I.Farrukh's novel "Bichhar Gaye". In the writings by Ali Moin, the viewers will see this time whether Captain Farrukh will be able to control the deteriorating situation or not. Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are the main characters. Other artists like Aurangzeb Mirza, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer, Sajid Shah, Rana Majeed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Abbas, Usman Zia, Shirin Zahid, Umar Cheema, Fahad Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain are also showing the essence of their brilliant acting.