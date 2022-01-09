PPP leader’s resignation turned down

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is said to have turned down the resignation of the party’s divisional president Liaquat Shabab.

Liaquat Shabab, a former provincial minister, had tendered his resignation in protest against the dissolution of party organizations in his hometown Nowshera.

PPP’s provincial head Najmuddin Khan had dissolved party units in Nowshera after it suffered defeat in the first phase of the local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At a meeting, Liaquat Shabab briefed the PPP chairman about the prevailing political situation in the province.

After facing defeat in the first phase of the local government election, the PPP office-bearers in Nowshera had accused Najmuddin Khan and others of failing to mobilize the party workers.

The activists had complained that the dissolution of party organizations in Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar city was not the solution to the problem.

The PPP office-bearers from the three tehsils in Nowshera had held Najmuddin Khan responsible for the defeat of the party.

They had asked the central leadership to take notice of the situation and maintained that the results of the second phase of the polls would not be different from the first round if the PPP workers were not mobilized.

However, PPP former provincial head Humayun Khan said his party would win the second phase of local bodies’ elections.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers could not honour the commitments with the people and made their lives miserable by increasing prices of daily commodities and petroleum products.

He said the wrong economic policies of the rulers caused huge damage to the country.

The PPP leader said that instead of providing jobs to people, the government was privatizing government institutions, which would lead to joblessness.

He asked the rulers to provide relief to the poor affected by the anti-people policies.

Rejecting the mini-budget, he said the government was following the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Humayun Khan said the flawed economic policies of the PTI government had disappointed the nation and the people would vote for PPP candidates in the next election.

He said the PTI rulers wanted to run affairs of the government through donations but the affairs of governments could not be run through donations anywhere in the world.

He asked the workers to give up their differences, forge unity among their ranks, and jointly work for the success of the party’s nominees. Humayun Khan said the PPP would emerge victorious in the next phase of the local government polls and win the coming general election.