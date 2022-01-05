Construction of Gujranwala-Hafizabad road begins

GUJRANWALA: Construction work has started on 70km long Gujranwala to Hafizabad Road which will be completed at a cost of Rs 8.93 billion.
The Punjab government had allocated Rs 5 billion in the current financial year to ensure rapid development work on this important public welfare scheme. Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman was specially supervising this important project.
