Wednesday January 05, 2022
Construction of Gujranwala-Hafizabad road begins

January 05, 2022

GUJRANWALA: Construction work has started on 70km long Gujranwala to Hafizabad Road which will be completed at a cost of Rs 8.93 billion.

The Punjab government had allocated Rs 5 billion in the current financial year to ensure rapid development work on this important public welfare scheme. Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman was specially supervising this important project.

