Cop loses fingers in mysterious explosion

A police constable lost his fingers in a mysterious explosion on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Initially, there were reports that policeman Muhammad Imran was wounded in a hand-grenade attack in Mauripur; however, the case took a U-turn as no evidence of an explosion was found. The cop then told the police that he was injured in an explosion at his female friend’s house in Lyari, but police did not find evidence of an explosion when they visited the house.

A video statement of the cop went viral on social media in which he claimed that children at his friend’s house brought some suspicious thing, which exploded in his hand while he was throwing that out of the house. Police said Imran was apparently making the case complicated and he even tried to escape from hospital. Meanwhile, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.