Monday January 03, 2022
National

Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway: PM orders allocation of funds

By APP
January 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday directed for allocation of funds in the development budget of Punjab for completion of Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway by March 2023. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for giving practical shape to the project.

