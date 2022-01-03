Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway: PM orders allocation of funds

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday directed for allocation of funds in the development budget of Punjab for completion of Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway by March 2023. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for giving practical shape to the project.
