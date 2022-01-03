Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Dubai International Expo

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Pavilion showcasing a range of potential in various sectors of the country was inaugurated at Dubai Expo on Sunday.

Ambassador to United Arab Emirates Afzal Mahmood inaugurated the pavilion at the mega exhibition, said a press release issued here. Besides a large number of visitors, investors and officials of various departments, lawmaker Muhammad Faheem Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud, Trade Development of Pakistan Director General Rizwan Tariq and others were also present.

The envoy formally inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion by cutting the ribbon. He later visited the KP stalls showcasing handicrafts, embroidered items, wood art, Kalash culture, traditional music and met the artistes and artisans.

Speaking on the occasion, Afzal Mahmood said that participation in the Dubai Expo was a big achievement for Pakistan, which will help attract tourists and investors to various sectors of the country.

He said that projects in the tourism, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, Special Economic Zones, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and information technology sectors in four provinces and Azad Kashmir were on display at the global forum.

The envoy said the government had taken a number of steps for providing a conducive environment for the investors to invest in tourism, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and information technology sectors.

KPCTA DG Kamran Afridi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was participating in the Dubai Expo as per the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to lure more tourists and investors to the province.

“We are going to display our tourist spots, cultural heritage sites, indigenous Kalash culture, historic Gandhara Civilization, sites for adventure tourism in northern and southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a lot of more to the tourists and investors to visit these marvellous places and invest in the sector,” he added.

He said that display of projects in the tourism sector, promotional videos, documentaries, virtual tours of important destinations, scenic spots and cultural heritage sites were also part of the exhibition.

KP-BIT CEO Hassan Daud briefed the participants about the KP potential in tourism agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, SEZs, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and information technology sectors.