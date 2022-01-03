Shah Hussain shines in judo championship

KARACHI: Two-time Olympian Shah Hussain on Sunday won gold medals in both +100 kilogramme and open weight category of the 27th Men’s and 10th Women’s National Ranking Judo Championship at Peshawar’s Qayyum Sports Complex.

Shah, representing Army, defeated Hamid Ali of Navy in the open category final with an enviable ease to win the crown. In the +100 kg final he defeated a fighter from Railways to win the title.

Meanwhile, as per last reports received, Japan-based Amina Toyoda, representing Army, reached the final in the women’s 63 kg weight category. She had sustained a foot injury on Saturday and on Sunday sources said that she played with injury and was able to reach the final.

Meanwhile, in the 66 kg Mohammad Hussain claimed gold when he defeated Naseeb Khan of Balochistan in the final. Salman Khan of Punjab and Mohammad Omar of Navy bagged bronze medals. Ali Akbar of Army won the 55kg gold by dislodging Talha Khan of Higher Education Commission (HEC). Omar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mohammad Sadiq of WAPDA finished with bronze. Sabir Hussain of Army lifted the title of the 50kg by beating Noor Khan of Balochistan while Railways’ Adnan and Mogan of Punjab finished with bronze.

In the women’s 70kg final Beenish Khan of WAPDA defeated Amna of Punjab to win gold while Khadija of KP and Fazilat of Navy grabbed bronze. Manahil Iftikhar of Army won the 48kg gold by beating Punjab’s Anam Anwar in the final while HEC’s Aqsa Ahmed and KP’s Mohsina secured bronze.

The 44 kg gold went to Irum Shehzadi of Army, Mashal of Punjab claimed silver while Asifa Noor of KP and Nida, also from KP, won bronze medals.

In the 40kg Kausar Iqbal of WAPDA won gold after overcoming Nayyab of HEC in the final while Shakina of Balochistan and Sana Noor of Punjab won bronze medals.

As many as 14 units affiliated with the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) are featuring in the competition.