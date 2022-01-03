PTF waits for official version on PSB constitutional changes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan Sunday talked about the implications of the sports policy on the future of Pakistan sports as the Annual General Meeting (AGM) fell short of taking a definite stance on the approved clauses till the time the body gets anything in black and white.

Talking to ‘The News’ following the AGM, the PTF president said the discussion on the sports policy and its implications on the future of sports in the country was the opening agenda item.

“The policy will have far reaching effects on sports administration in the country but unless and until we get anything in black and white from the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) or the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) we cannot give any reaction on the policy. We just have seen news item in ‘The News’ that the PSB constitution has been amended. We are waiting for the official point of view before giving any reaction,” Saifullah said.

The PTF president shared with members that the Ministry for the IPC circulated a draft sports policy some months ago. “The PTF recommended the minister to invite all the stakeholders.”

The council discussed the issues being faced by the Pakistan Seniors Tennis Association which has impacted their performances and their abilities to follow their constitutional requirements.

Consequently, the AGM approved the nomination of an ad-hoc committee by the president to resolve their pending issues at the earliest dates. The House has given full authority to the president PTF to nominate an ad-hoc committee to resolve all the issues relating to the PSTA.

‘The News’ has learnt that the ad-hoc committee names will be announced soon allowing members to start working on solving PSTA issues.

The AGM participants appreciated the president PTF and his team efforts for game promotion and some major achievements at the national and international level, besides securing berths in the ATF board of Directors ITF Constitution Committees and ITF Coaches Commission.

Road Map for the future was also discussed and will be implemented in letter and spirit. “These include grooming youth in a most professional manner-holding of national and international events in the year 2022 and improving the knowhow of technical officials and support staff.”

Further up-gradation of the infrastructure in special context of hosting of 14th South Asian Games Tennis event was also discussed.

Wheelchair tennis improvement also came under the AGM discussion.

Asif Abbasi, a renowned Wheel Chair tennis Player and Mr Khalid Rehmani Vice President Wheel Chair Tennis, briefed the President-PTF and the other members on the progress and importance of Wheelchair Tennis.

The president PTF appreciated the efforts of Mr Rehmani and his team and assured all possible support for their training and exposure to the international level.