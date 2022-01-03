BD reports highest Covid-19 infection rate in nearly 3 months

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Covid-19 positivity rate, or the percentage of people who test positive for the virus, increased to 2.91 percent on Sunday, the highest in nearly three months, according to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country reported 557 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, taking the total tally to 15,86,466 and the death toll to 28,077.