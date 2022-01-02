Assembly ruckus lowers politicians’ image: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said any clash and brawl in the assembly lowers the image of politicians in the eyes of common man and they should avoid it always.

Citing a scuffle that took place at the National Assembly on Thursday when two female lawmakers slapped each other, he wrote on his twitter handler: “Pakistan is a great country. We should know our responsibilities. Ruckus in the assembly lowers the image of the politicians.”

He marked the beginning of the New Year (2022) by suggesting that the prevalent "bitterness” between the opposition and the government be reduced.

In order to smoothen the relations between the government and the opposition, the minister said: “At the beginning of 2022, I think we need to reduce the bitterness. The government and the opposition should talk about elections, politics, economic situation, and judicial reforms.”