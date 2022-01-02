Mob sets bus ablaze in North Karachi after motorcyclist killed in accident

An angry mob set a passenger bus ablaze on Saturday after it hit and killed a motorcyclist in the North Karachi area. Meanwhile, two more people, including a minor boy, were killed in separate road mishaps.

A man died after a speedy mini-bus hit his motorcycle near Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi within the jurisdiction of the Bilal Colony police station.

Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the scene and caught the bus driver. The crowd severely manhandled him before handing him over to police. The mob also set the mini-bus on fire.

The body of the deceased motorcyclist was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 40-year-old Haseeb, a resident of New Karachi.

A case was registered against the driver, Iqrar.

In another accident, 12-year-old Sohail, son of Fareed, was killed and another boy, Zeeshan, 12, injured after their motorcycle skidded in Surjani Town. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the boys were residents of the same area. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a 50-year-old man, identified as Mehmood, son of Haji Sher Ali, died in a road tragedy on Mauripur Road within the limits of the Kalri police station.

The body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the man was going somewhere on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit and killed him. Further investigations are under way.