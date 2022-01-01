PTI committed to fulfilling its promises: SACM Khawar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in fulfilling the promises made to the people.

In his tweet on Friday, SACM said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the mission of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, every family in Punjab would have a new Pakistan Health Card within three months for free medical treatment in private hospitals.

He further said that the main objective of the government is to serve the people without discrimination or political affiliation. “PTI is the only national political force, determined to provide health facilities to the people at doorsteps so that no one could make lame excuses to get medical treatment from abroad and flee from the country.” In a video message on New Year, Hasaan Khawar said we should remain decent while celebrating the New Year and ensure the security of others. We should respect the women who will come out for welcoming the New Year.