UHS first VC Dr Hayat Zafar paid tribute

LAHORE: Eminent physicians and surgeons paid glowing tribute to the first vice-chancellor of UHS, PMDC president Dr Hayat Zafar who also served as president of College of Physicians and Surgeons, and principal of Nishtar College.

They were addressing a seminar in memory of Dr Hayat Zafar on the occasion of his 17th death anniversary under the aegis of Mir Khalilur Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers, in collaboration with Noor Hayat Zafar Foundation.

It was presided over by custodians of Sultan Bahoo shrine, former federal secretary and district nazim Sahabzada Sultan Hameed, while prominent among the guests were UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Punjab Healthcare Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Atya Mubarak, SIMS former principal Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, chairman Hameed Lateef Hospital Dr Rashed Latif, Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad Tasneem, Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Chaudhry Zulfiqar, Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Tariq Mian, Prof Dr Javed Gardezi, Prof Dr Tariq Salahuddin and others.

Prominent among the children of late Dr Hayat Zafar serving the medical profession included Prof Dr Fareed Al-Zafar, who is Principal Ameeruddin Medical College and head of LGH, PGMI, Prof Dr Ayesha Shaukat, Ghazi Farid, Neelum Imam, Dr Fakhar Imam, Roman Zafar, Dr Aftab Mohsin, Faryal Zafar and Dr Maqbool Ashraf. Moderator was MKRMS chairman Wasif Nagi. Prof Dr Fareed Al-Zafar recalled the memories of his father and told the audience that he was a hard working and self-made man who lived a humble life despite being a landlord and having resources. He charged a nominal fee from patients and treated the deserving patients free-of-cost.

Sahabzada Hameed Sultan recalled the services of Dr Hayat Zafar for the development of Nishtar Medical College Hospital. Prof Dr Javed Akram, Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Dr Atya Mubarak recalled the memories of Dr Hayat Zafar showing his humble nature and simple lifestyle. They said he always volunteered charity and social services for the welfare of the poor and deserving countrymen. Prof Dr Tariq Salahuddin, Dr Arif Tajammal, Dr Mehmood Ayaz and Dr Zulfiqar Jahangir Badr and Dr Rana Altaf recalled the incidents how Dr Hayat Zafar worked hard to develop Nishtar Hospital, UHS and promoted competent and dedicated medical professionals in growth of their careers.