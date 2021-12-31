India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big cats died in 2021, the most since it began compiling data a decade ago.
The previous highest number of deaths per year before the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) began compiling data in 2012 was in 2016, when 121 perished. India is home to around 75 percent of the world’s tigers. It is believed there were around 40,000 tigers at the time of independence in 1947 but hunting and habitat loss has slashed the population to dangerously low levels.
