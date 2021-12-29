Two killed in collision of buses on Indus Highway

SUKKUR: As many as two people were killed in a head-on collision between two buses in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place when the workers of Pakistan People’s Party were returning to Karachi in a bus from Garhi Khuda Baksh after attending the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The bus collided with another bus going to Sehwan from Karachi on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro. Ramzan and Moula Bakhash were killed on the spot while 16 others, including women and children, were injured.

Meanwhile, 32 year-old Ravato Kolhi was killed in a clash between Khaskheli and Kolhi tribes in village Umeed Ali Khaskheli, district Umarkot, over a water issue.

Besides, a clash between two groups of women in village Shaikh Bharkio near Tando Jam over erecting a compound wall claimed the life of Hawa, wife of Peer Bakhash.