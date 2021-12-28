Women, children hold protest outside Jhang DPO office

JHANG: A large number of village women and their children Monday staged a protest outside the DPO office against two SHOs and 13 cops who allegedly trespassed on their house and tortured them at behest of a landlord of the area.

Some women who suffered injuries in the police raid were carrying medico legal reports and they were demanding registration of FIRs against the raiding cops. Talking to reporters, Afzal Khan Baloch of Aqilpur village said for a decade his family was cultivating a piece of agriculture land and a local landlord with the help of some government officials tried to capture the land, but he sought legal help and maintained his possession of the land. He said now, the landlord misused police power and sent cops to his house and the cops misbehaved and tortured women.

The protesters appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister and IGP to take notice of the police high handedness. It is the third protest of women against Qadirpur, Kotwali and City police stations cops. The scribe visited district police office to get point of view of DPO Hasaan Asad Alvi, but the DPO was busy in a meeting.