RWMC staff busy to ensure cleanliness in Murree

Rawalpindi: Workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), on the direction of Provincial Municipal Minister Mian Mahmood al-Rashid, are busy day and night to ensure cleanliness in Murree during recent snowfall.

Volunteers and workers are working to remove snow from important highways for the convenience of tourists. The work of cleaning the streets and markets of the city is also going on as usual, says a press release.

According to details, workers under the supervision of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company MD Awais Manzoor Tarrar are cleaning the streets of Murree, while the workers are also giving pamphlets to tourists and citizens for cleanliness and waste bags to educate the tourists visiting Murree.

RWMC workers are spreading a message of cleanliness in the door-to-door cleanliness drive and citizens are being appealed not to throw garbage openly, put them in the waste bags provided by RWMC and put them in a nearby trash bin or place them outside their homes, from where RWMC workers will pick up. Register any complaint on the helpline number 1139 Immediately action will be taken on the complaint.

To review the cleanliness in Murree, the operational staff of RWMC said that cleanliness is being ensured to clean the atmosphere of the Murree in the ongoing snowfall. Important highways and rain drains including Mall Road are being cleaned in various shifts for cleanliness; he has appealed to citizens and tourists to cooperate and said that cleanliness is the responsibility of all of us. To keep an important beautiful city like Murree clean, everyone has to realize their responsibilities, cooperate fully with us in keeping Murree clean.