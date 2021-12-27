Nephew of Kasur press club president still missing

KASUR: A 21-year-old nephew of press club president Dr Saleemur Rahman, who went missing from New Bazaar a few days ago, could not be recovered.

Reportedly, some unidentified accused abducted Muhammad Abdullah on December 20. Abdullah’s was reportedly not mentally fit. Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the press club was held under the chairmanship of Dr Saleemur Rahman. Khadim Ali Khokhar, Muhammad Ajmal Shad, Mehr Shafiq, Fazal Hussain, Tariq Mahmood Dajjat, Saleem Anjum, Saeed Ahmed Bhatti, Chaudhry Muhammad Ahmed, Atif Saeed Chaudhry, Hafeez Jutt, Mehr Zafar Iqbal, Zakir Khan, Nawaz Karimi, Arif Mehmood Gondal and others expressed concern over non-recovery of Abdullah. They demanded the DPO take notice of the issue.