Farmer killed in Jhang by five landlords over land dispute

JHANG: Five influential landlords allegedly killed a farmer after the Revenue Department decided to take possession of a disputed piece of land in his favour on Sunday.

Mazhar Abbas of Basti Islamabad, Toba Road, informed the police that a conflict arose with the landlord family of the same village over the issue of possession of a piece of agricultural land. The complainant stated that his family members had applied with the local revenue officials to identify the boundary line of their land. He said that the concerned revenue officials after long hearing not only decided the matter but also identified the possession of the piece of land by visiting the site.

He said that when the local revenue officials gone, their opponent landlords came there and allegedly started thrashing his family members, including his sisters. He alleged that because of the torture, his brother Muhammad Amir died.

The Satellite Town police have registered a case and arrested one out of five nominated accused. The complainant alleged that the accused party by using political influence had managed to keep the autopsy report of the deceased pending which was urgently required for the case investigation. Meanwhile, DPO Hassan Alvi took notice of the killing of the farmer and directed the SHO and investigation head of the police station of Satellite Town to ensure arrest of all accused.