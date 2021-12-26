UET signs MoU for women empowerment

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering Technology (UET) Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a non-governmental orgnisation for women empowerment.

The MoU aims for women empowerment and to encourage them to take active part in the sectors of Industry, technical field jobs, and business management after completing their education.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Vice-Chancellor UET and Khalid Usman, Director Operations Khwendo Kor signed the MoU.

“This is a very clear fact that women are in minority in the STEM education although there is an increasing trend when compared with last decade’s statistics,” said Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, adding, this prompted the university management interest to prepare the UET students to minimise the impact of obstacles that cause under representation of women in STEM jobs.

He said the UET Peshawar strongly believed in women empowerment.

“Khwendo Kor is presenting a soft image of Pakistan to the world which is appreciable,” he added.

Khalid Usman, Director Operations Khwendo Kor, thanked the vice chancellor and ORIC team for their cooperation.

He said that Khwendo Kor is a non-profitable, non-governmental and non-partisan organisation working since 1993. It was established in response to an urgent need expressed by women for a forum to address their issues.