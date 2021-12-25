The Quaid in his letters

Letter writing has been as common in the past as the use of computers today. Letters of public figures and literati are still seen as major literary contributions. These bring out many aspects of the personality, as well as the role in their time. The Quaid-i-Azam is among those public figures who are known for their letters. This aspect of his personality has not received much attention that carries a trove of information.

In the published form, the most prominent is Mohammad Ali Jinnah-Ispahani Correspondence (1936-48); another published work is Quaid’s Correspondence, edited by Sharifuddin Pirzada, with letters to and from contemporaneous leaders, from India and abroad (interestingly, Correspondence with Mr Ispahani is conspicuously missing, probably due to its volume).

The correspondence with Mr Hassan Ispahani, a confidant of the Quaid, the focus of this article, sheds copious light on the Quaid’s personality, worldview, and the politics of the time. It could not be related to the Indian politics of the era, but to the internal politics of the Muslim League, and the Quaid’s handling of organisational as well as ‘personality’ issues and differences. An important dimension of his personality is what we call multitasking today, the Quaid’s grip, and handling of issues involving the party, its leaders, events, expenses, as he led the Muslim League toward Pakistan.

An important dimension is the effort of the Quaid to maintain discipline within the party and enforce it upon the members. One important case is that of Mr Fazlul Haq, who was removed from the League Parliamentary Board for violating the policies of the All India Muslim League (AIML). It seemed Mr Haq was following an independent course in Bengal, creating factions, and had local support as well. Mr Ispahani wrote to the Quaid about the ‘unfortunate’ situation in Bengal. (Interestingly, later Mr Jinnah would allow the ML to form a coalition with Mr Haq in Bengal).’ The issue with Mr Haq would simmer for a long time, and culminate in a lawsuit from Mr Haq’s side, Fazlul Haq Versus M A Jinnah (later withdrawn).

Issues also came up in Punjab; Mr Ispahani wrote, ‘things are not moving as well as they should in Punjab.’ (in 1938) It was believed that Jinnah-Sikandar Pact was not being followed. In a letter to Mr Jinnah, Mr Ispahani wrote, Sikander Hayat and Fazlul Haq ‘were taking too much liberty with the Working Committee and the Provisions of the League.’

It is interesting to note the arrival of a Chinese Muslim delegation to meet leading Musalmans, in July 1939. Later, Osman Woo Kien Hsun led a delegation of the Muslim Salvation Association of China, to establish contacts with leaders of Muslim countries, in 1943. This reflects the activism of the Chinese Muslims in the 1940s and a favourable response from the Quaid.

The Quaid was also aware of the role of the media and promoting Muslim media outlets. The paper, The Star of India had Pothan Joseph as its Editor. Later, the paper was taken over by Ispahani-Adamjee Combination. There was a discussion on the start of Dawn as a new weekly publication by and for the Muslims. In early 1945, Jinnah asked Mr Ispahani to contact Arthur Moore for the position of Editor of Dawn. He declined and suggested the name of Altaf Hussain. Later Joseph was offered Editorship, but he was asked not to contribute to other Indian papers. The Quaid was consulted on the type of composing machines, Linotypes or Intertypes; the local one cost Rs 12,000 and imported one from the US cost Rs 18,000.

In the correspondence, it was not just serious political issues that were addressed: in 1943, Mr Ispahani shared a joke, from Manek Pawvla, from Stars Dak Edition:

Slogan of Today

The MIKADO-Hit India

Mr Gandhi-Quit India

Mr Jinnah- Split India

In another instance, in 1938, Mr Ispahani asked Mr Jinnah to approach the Managing Director of Tata Iron and Steel for a job for Anwar Masood, son of Syed Ross Masood, son of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The young man had returned from England and was jobless.

Somehow, the Quaid was greatly concerned over corruption, way back in the forties! In a letter, he writes, ‘Corruption is a curse in India, and amongst Muslims, especially the so-called educated and intelligentsia.’

In a letter to the Quaid in July 1943, Mr Ispahani writes: “Providence has been merciful to the Muslims of India for having spared your life by giving you the presence of mind to parry the assassin’s dagger.’ The would-be assassin was a young Khaksar fanatic. This brings out another aspect of Quaid’s personality.

Despite being involved full time in politics, the business side of the Quaid was not entirely missing; in January 1947, he sent an application, with a cheque of Rs 25,000, for obtaining shares in Orient Airways.

An aspect of the Quaid’s privileged lifestyle is reflected in the acquisition of big cars; this is highlighted by the purchase of a new car, a Packard Eight Convertible Sedan, for Rs 7000 net, for delivery in Calcutta by the end of June 1938. In September 1947, he made a request for a Cadillac ‘super-limo’ from General Motors. The car in Cavern Green had an under-seat heater and defroster, synchro-mesh transmission, radio, and many states-of-the-art options; the NB read, the car must be right hand drive (RHD).

Another request was for an executive plane, a Model 34 B23, for around S20,000. Extensive correspondence took place on both counts, as both items were for use of the Governor-General.

Another insight comes from the famine situation in Bengal, in 1943. The Quaid issued instructions for aid; arrangements were made for feeding the affected. A letter was written to Amrita Bazar Patrika, explaining the role of relief activities. A letter from Mr Ispahani appears very interesting” ‘Food situation not improving unless those who can help us and in them I include the Government of India, Churchill and Roosevelt help without delay...’ (A donation of Rs. 10,000 was received from His Majesty King Ibn Saud.)

After the Partition, there are interesting accounts of Pakistan’s presence at UNO, and the activities of the Pakistan delegation, and how much the Quaid was involved in these. One statement illustrates this. In early 1948, S M Yusuf asks Mr Ispahani, now Ambassador to the US, the Quaid desires he writes to him ‘about the developments in the UNO on the Kashmir issue and other important matters.’

The above record is not directly linked to the Pakistan Movement, but to the Quaid’s role at a critical time in Indian history. Letters reflect many aspects of the writer’s personality, thoughts, emotions, expression. Moments of joy, at winning elections, and displeasure, at the Fazlul Huq episode are evident in the Quaid’s expression. Many episodes, like the one quoted above, are not very visible in mainstream writings. One gets a good picture of the Quaid in his letters, not just as a leader and statesman of the highest calibre, but an astute prose writer as well.

-The writer is a former faculty at the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.