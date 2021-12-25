Two commit suicide in Qambar, Umerkot

SUKKUR: Two suicide incidents were reported from Qambar and Umerkot districts. The body of a woman Momal, w/o Giachand, was fished out from a well near Chachiro. According to locals, the woman was long frustrated with extreme poverty and inability to make ends meet jumped into a well. The husband of the deceased was a labourer working in Karachi, police said. In another incident, a young man, Atta Muhammed, s/o Menhal, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in Gaji Khuhawar, Qambar District. Menhal, father of the deceased, told police that his son had been missing for two days. However, he returned home on Friday and committed suicide. Police said the body was shifted to a hospital for an autopsy.
