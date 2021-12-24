PAF, WAPDA to clash in volleyball final

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and WAPDA stormed into the final of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Volleyball Tournament after winning their semifinals comprehensively on the third day of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Dera Ghazi Khan, on Thursday.
In the first semifinal, PAF thrashed South Punjab by a big margin of 3-0 (25-15, 25-23 and 28-26). PAF won the first set quite comfortably.
WAPDA won the second semifinal against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0 (25-13, 25-22 and 25-17).
