LHC seeks Pemra report on public service media messages

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday sought a report from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on public service messages in the media about smog. Justice Shahid Karim was hearing petitions, questioning the government failure to implement the environmental laws.

Earlier, the Motorway Police informed the court that 124,000 vehicles had been issued M-tag during the last 10 days. The judge had ordered the police to ban entry of vehicles without M-tag on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway as a measure to avoid long queues of vehicles at the toll plazas that caused air pollution.

Justice Karim directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to initiate legislation for plantation in small plazas and on high-rise buildings to control air pollution. The judge also directed the PHA to ensure restoration of parks in the city. The judge expressed concern over smog in Lahore, saying even after the school holidays, the air quality index had not improved. He directed the government to take more steps against vehicular and industrial emissions. The judge noted that mega development projects would further increase the heat densification in Lahore. The city traffic police sought time to submit a traffic plan in the city during upcoming cricket matches in March. The judge adjourned further hearing till Dec 29 and also directed Pemra to submit its report about the awareness campaign in the media regarding smog.