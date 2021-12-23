Thatta Police arrest killers

SUKKUR: The SSP Thatta claimed of arresting killers of Malik Tahir gunned down by robbers a few days ago.Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, SSP Thatta Dr Mohammad Imran said the police have arrested Bashir, Idrees Gadhi and their masterminds Khuda Dino Shah and Sahib Dino Shah with the help of CCTV footage.

He said police have also recovered Rs two lakh from the killers and was working to recover the remaining amount robbed from Malik Tahir. All the accused were sent on physical remand by the local court.

During the press conference, SSP Imran appreciated the efforts of DSP Juma Khan Panhwar, Thatta City Police incharge Imam Bux Nahio, SHOs Chhutto Chand, Shaukat Dars, IT in-charge Fakhar Unar and Fasal Memon and their team for tracing the killers. He also announced certificate of good performance for the entire police team.