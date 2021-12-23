Judo C’ships at Peshawar next week

KARACHI: The 27th Men and 10th Women National Judo Championships will be held at Peshawar later this month.

Secretary General Pakistan Judo Federation Mansoor Ahmed said that the federation in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate and Pakistan Sports Board is organising the Championships from December 31, 2021, to January 3, 2022, at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar Cantt.

KP, Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, Army, WAPDA, Railway, Police, Navy and HEC will participate in the National Judo championships. Army will defend the title.

Two overseas Pakistani judokas have already reached Pakistan.

Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain Shah, who has achieved big milestones in previous events, will also participate in that National Judo championship and defend his title.

Shah Hussain Shah has represented Pakistan at two Olympic Games -- Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Japan-based Amina Toyoda, who is 22 year old, will also participate in the championship.

Both judokas will represent Army. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Sports will be the chief guest in the opening ceremony.