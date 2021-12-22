Eight Christmas bazaars to provide subsidised items in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On the directives the Punjab Chief Minister, some eight Christmas Bazaars would be functional in Faisalabad district from December 22 to provide essential commodities to the Christian community on subsidized prices for Christmas event. Chairing a meeting held to review the arrangements of Christmas celebrations in district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad said the Sasta bazaars will remain operative till December 24 from 9 am to 5 pm.

He said the special Christmas bazaars would be set up Saint Anthony School Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispua, Esa Nagri Ghulam Muhammadabad, Khurrianlwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road Samundri and Christian Colony Mohallah ShamaspuraTandlianwala.

The DC said flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables and fruits and other essential commodities would be available in Christmas bazaars on subsidized rates.

The DC said the district administration would made necessary security and administrative arrangements in connection with the Christmas celebrations and departments concerned have been directed for cleanliness of surroundings of the churches besides ensuring repairing of roads and street lights.

He said special arrangement would be ensured at the public parks and picnic points for the celebrations of Christmas. He said strict security arrangements, vehicle parking, traffic managements were being made on Christmas. Representative of Christian Community thanked the DC for making the comprehensive arrangements for the Christmas celebrations.