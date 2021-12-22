IHC dismisses petition seeking PM’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the applicant sought withdrawal of the petition on Tuesday.

In 2018, the petition had been filed against Imran Khan for not declaring Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers. The case, which had been filed with reference to Sita White, was heard by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

The petitioner had contested that the premier should be disqualified under Article 62 (i) (f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he is no longer Sadiq and Ameen. The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party in the last general elections. He had later joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous petition to withdraw the case in February 2019. The petitioner contested the elections from NA-53 against Imran Khan.

It is worth-mentioning that this petition was not fixed for hearing for three and a half years. A court of California has already given an ex-party judgment against Imran Khan in which it declared that Imran Khan is the real father of Tyrian White. Apparently, this case was strong in the light of evidence, but the petitioner took back his petition. The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, is now working as assistant attorney general (AAG).