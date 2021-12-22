Saadi finishes fifth in Asian Karate Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star karateka Saadi Abbas finished fifth in the Asian Karate Championship in Almaty on Tuesday.

Saadi defeated India’s Aman Kumar 1-0 in his first fight of the -75kg competition. He then lost to Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Alzahrani 2-0 in the second round. As Zahrani qualified for final Saadi was given a repechage. And there in the first fight he whacked Philippines Christopher Ivan Agustin 12-10 before losing to world bronze medallist Nurkanat Azhikanov of Kazakhstan after a tough fight 4-3.

Saadi was suffering from viral flu and fever and his condition was not good.

“Yes my condition is bad,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Almaty.

In the -84kg Pakistan’s Mohammad Awais lost to Palestine’s Anas Bsharat. The point score was 2-2 but the Palestinian was declared the winner as he had got the first point. Pakistan fielded two fighters in the continental event.