Poor precedent

This refers to the editorial ‘Solutions for the people’ (December 18). It discusses the end of the month-long in Gwadar, in which people demanded that the government give them their due rights. The protest was called off after an agreement was signed with Balochistan’s chief minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

There have been many sit-ins over the years, the longest of which was the PTI dharna that lasted for 126 days. The protest itself achieved nothing, but set a precedent of endless protests. We are expecting another protest in March 2022 by the PDM. While the government should not give into every pressure group to prevent the entire administration from collapsing, it should also end the high-handedness, unjust practices, denial of legitimate demands, and failure to make timely payment that force people to such extremes in the first place.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi