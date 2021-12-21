Minting money

The management of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi (SZABUL) has recently issued a notification, declaring the ‘commencement of bus-points from 20th of December, as to eliminate transport hurdles for students’. The initiative was, undoubtedly, the need of the hour. However, the exorbitant fare of over Rs20,000 annually seems to make the move just another way for the university to make more money.
Other public-sector universities charge around a fraction of this. The sum mentioned in the notification is unaffordable and unacceptable to students. Such moves from the administration makes the university seem like nothing more than a business. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and reduce the fees.
Nazir Ahmed
Thari Mirwah
